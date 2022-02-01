Memes on how students of different streams may react to budget are hilarious

The recently concluded Union Budget 2022 prompted many to take to various social media sites to convey their reactions and opinions. Amid them are also those who did the same using hilarious memes. Just like this individual who imagined how students of different streams may react to the event. There is a possibility that the post will leave your laughing out loud.

Instagram user who goes by the handle name sagarcasm posted the memes on his personal page. He also shared a few images that show the reactions of students from different lines of studies. For the first meme, the Instagram user used a picture of the iconic look of actor Rajinikanth from the film Sivaji.

We won’t give away everything, so take a look at what else the post shows:

The post has been shared about two hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 40,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also promoted people to post various comments.

“Once more,” wrote an Instagram user. “Bhai hum bhi reh gaye… lawyer,” complained another. “Memers Watching A Budget - Memes He Memes Honge,” joked a third. “Haha,” wrote a fourth. A few also shared clapping hands emoticons.

Did the memes make you giggle? Which one do you relate too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON