Memes rain down as UPSC trends on Twitter. See funniest tweets

ByVrinda Jain
May 26, 2023 01:08 PM IST

After the UPSC results were announced, it started to trend on Twitter. Many people have shared funny memes on the results.

Preparing for and taking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams is incredibly challenging. Numerous candidates dedicate years to studying for these exams. Recently, the results for the 2022 UPSC examinations were announced. Following the announcement, many quickly took to Twitter to share their reactions, and soon UPSC started to even trend on the microblogging platform. Many even shared hilarious memes.

UPSC Result: Several people have started sharing memes on the results.(Twitter/@UPSC_meme)
Check out a few memes here:

A Twitter user shared how their parents would react upon seeing the result.

Another user shared what it feels like after clearing the exam.

A third person shared how senior aspirants help their juniors.

Here's how others reacted:

A total of 933 candidates were selected. Out of these 933, 613 men and 320 women were chosen by the Commission for appointment to various services. Ranks 1, 2, and 3 in the UPSC examinations have been secured by Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia, and Uma Harathi N, respectively. UPSC written test happened in September 2022, while the personality test interview took place from January through May 2023.

