Men doodle on a piece of paper using world’s largest ball point pen weighing over 37 kgs. Watch

Pens are used by most people almost regularly. Besides having different shapes, they also come in various sizes. However, have you ever wondered how big a pen – or in this case, specifically a ball point pen - should be to be called the largest in the world? Even if you have never wondered, now you have the answer. Turns out, the world’s largest ball point pen is over 5 feet long and weighs more than 37 kgs.

Guinness Words Records (GWR) took to Instagram to share a video of the pen. “Largest ball point pen. 5.5 m (18 ft 0.53 in) long, weighing 37.23 kg (82.08 lb 1.24 oz) by Acharya Makunuri Srinivasa,” they wrote.

According to a blog by GWR, the record is not recent and was created back in 2011. However, the throwback video has still left people stunned. The video shows a few men holding the pen and drawing a doodle on a page kept in front of them.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 18 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 63,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“This is what I mean when I say pen is mightier than sword. Lol,” joked an Instagram user. “I thought it was missile,” shared another. “One question. Why?” asked a third. “How it is that big, but still writes like a normal sized pen?” wondered a fourth. “The amount of work required for this is extraordinary,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?