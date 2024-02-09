Men pay moving tribute to soccer teammate who passed away. Watch emotional video

A video of a soccer team’s special tribute for one of their teammates who passed away was posted on Instagram. The video shows the players standing in rows and passing a ball between them before placing it inside the goal. The image shows a special tribute by a team for one of their teammates who passed away. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

The video is posted on the Instagram page Goodnews Movement. “Brothers 'till the end. This soccer team in Romania honours their friend Sebastian, who passed away, with this moving tribute,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

In the video, the players are standing in two lines facing each other. One by one, they pass a ball among themselves. Towards the end, they bounce the ball off a car and it finally enters the goal.

Take a look at the video that will leave you teary-eyed:

The video was shared about 20 hours ago. Since then, it has collected more than 1.2 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The video has also prompted people to post emotional reactions.

Here’s what Instagram users had to say about this video:

“Didn’t think I’d sob while eating lunch today, but here we are. This is beautiful,” commented an Instagram user. “Omg. I'm bawling. When that ball bounced off the car, I lost it,” expressed another. “This is sad but so considerate as well,” posted a third. “This is so sad,” shared a fourth. “What a lovely gesture,” wrote a fifth.