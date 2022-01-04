Men react to spaghetti dish made with blueberries. Would you like to try it?

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The video, shared on Instagram, showcases two men reacting to a spaghetti dish made with blueberries.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the spaghetti dish made with blueberries that the men reacted to.
Published on Jan 04, 2022
By Trisha Sengupta

There are various variations when it is about spaghetti dishes. Every now and then, people also try out new fusion dishes with this pasta as the main ingredient. At times those dishes leave people drooling, other times most find them hard to digest. Just like this dish of spaghetti cooked using blueberries. And a video shared on Instagram shows the reactions of two men to the dish. Chances are, the clip will leave you chuckling.

The video is posted on the Instagram page lionfieldmusic. “Would you try it?,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared four days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 73,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“That one is a no,” wrote an Instagram user. “I’m curious, disgusted. But curious,” posted another. “You know it's bad when they both start crying,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

