Men recycle saree to create rope, video of ‘desi innovation’ wows people

In the modern world where the need of the hour is to protect and conserve the planet, many emphasise on the motto reduce, reuse and recycle. There are also several videos on the Internet that show people trying to recycle or reuse things. Just like this clip shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu. Though old, the video showing men recycling a saree to turn it into rope has again created a buzz.

“Brilliant desi innovation for recyling of garments. There is so much local talent around us. All we need to do is to support and encourage these eco warriors,” she wrote while posting the video. She also added the hashtag #ReduceReuseRecycle. Though it’s unknown when or where the video was captured, it has been in circulation since 2019.

Take a look at the video to see how the men recycle the old saree by tearing it into pieces and then entwining them to form a rope:

Brilliant desi innovation for recyling of garments. There is so much local talent around us. All we need to do is to support and encourage these eco warriors. 👌👏#ReduceReuseRecycle vc- unknown pic.twitter.com/YTRo14xbO1 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) April 23, 2022

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, it has gathered more than 56,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Brilliant. Nice video,” wrote a Twitter user. “Too good! There is so much and so many like this in the country. Praying for them. Small and beautiful ideas. Re-use, Recycle as many things. Save the environment, save yourself. Congratulations and Best Wishes to all of these people!” posted another. “It’s really amazing, there are lots of talent in rural areas,, really incredible,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?