Menu describing jalebi goes viral, netizens in splits

Jalebi is a classic dessert that is loved by may. The batter, which is deep-fried and then dipped in sugary syrup, is absolutely delicious to have. While we all are aware of how jalebis look and taste, how would you describe it to someone who doesn't know about it? Recently, a description of jalebi on a restaurant menu has gone viral and has amused many.

Translator Daisy Rockwell tweeted a menu from a restaurant that described jalebis. The menu said, "Mysterious crispy pretzel shaped fried waffles soaked in rose water syrup." After sharing the image of the menu, Rockwell wrote, "Friends, @microMAF and I have just come across the ultimate description of jalebi!"

Take a look at the tweet here:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 700 times and has received a few comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "I love that they call them mysterious. I am intrigued by this description." Another person added, "The descriptions in general, are vastly superior to the usual stuff on menus. I would like to eat there!" A third person added, "That's probably as close as one could get with western references. Not an easy task is, given that the shape of jalebi is standard on its own in language. Thank you for sharing. Makes you smile for sure."

