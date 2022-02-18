Meteorologist’s boyfriend proposes to her on live TV. Watch

People who tuned in to watch the segment about weather hosted by meteorologist Mary Lee got something more – and definitely wonderful – than they bargained for. They became witness to a sweet proposal by the anchor’s boyfriend on the live television. The sweet video of the proposal of is now going viral and is being shared by many. There is a chance that it will leave you with a warm feeling in your heart.

Just like this Twitter user who shared the video with a sweet caption. “LOVE IS IN THE AIR and THE @kpixtv STUDIO! Congrats, @MaryKPIX! You deserve nothing but the very best in life — so happy on finding your forever, friend!” she wrote. Lee too re-shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Aw thank you so much, sweet friend!!!” along with three heart emoticons.

The video, since being shared, a few days ago has gathered about 14,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post congratulatory messages.

“Oh my goodness Mary!! That was so beautiful and brought tears to my eyes!! So happy for you my friend. I think about all the talks we had in Seattle, and I knew this day would come— but more romantic than I imagined!!!” wrote a Twitter user. “Omg! Congratulations,” shared another. “Omg this is too cute!! Congratulations!!” posted a third.

Lee also took to her Instagram profile to share another post about some of the behind the scene snippets before the proposal.

“Wanted to share these beautiful behind the scenes moments of our proposal. Everyone asks me if I knew he was going to propose. I had no idea! I was joking with my Morning Show team earlier in the morning that @ajitninan probably won't even remember Valentine's Day. I told them I would be happy if I just got a Valentine's Day text from him!” she wrote. She also shared more about the plan that was kept a secret from her for months.

What are your thoughts on the videos?

