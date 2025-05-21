Millionaire reality TV star mocks Cannes waiter in viral video: 'Do I look like I eat carbs?'

A multi-millionaire reality TV actress has triggered outrage on social media after sharing a video of her 'rude' behaviour towards a waiter in a Cannes restaurant. Real Housewives of Toronto star and socialite Ann Kaplan Mulholland was seen dismissing a waiter trying to serve her pizza as she sat for a meal with her friends. Real Housewives of Toronto star and socialite Ann Kaplan Mulholland was seen dismissing a waiter.(X/@TheJoeySwoll)

Mulholland shared the video on her Instagram among a series of posts as she attended the Cannes Film Festival. In the now-deleted clip, the group can be seen sitting outside in a restaurant when one of the servers tries to serve the 64-year-old a slice of pizza.

With a blank expression, she taunted the waiter, saying, 'Do I look like I eat carbs?' The waiter was baffled by her comment and quietly apologised before withdrawing the food. Her associate, who is recording the video, can be heard chuckling at the exchange.

Take a look at the video here:

Fitness influencer Joey Swoll shared the video on social media and called out her "rude and arrogant" behaviour. "You can tell a lot about someone from how they treat the waitstaff at a restaurant," he wrote.

Labelling her a "narcissist", he said that Mulholland did not know "how to act like an adult at a restaurant." He also accused her of thinking she was "better than people" because of her wealth and status.

"For you to take a video of that man, to post it online, to try to shame and embarrass him, and all for what? Some likes and attention on social media? Seriously?" the bodybuilder said.

The video went viral on social media, earning flak over Mulholland's behaviour. "Someone's father is just trying to do his job and feed his family, and she posted it on her social media. She saw nothing wrong with it," said one user.

Another wrote, "It's weird how 'no thank you' has fewer syllables, but she just wanted to be nasty. One day, her outsides will look like her insides."

With a reported net worth of £500 million, Mulholland moved to the UK with her husband to invest in a castle and has been a regular at European red carpet events.