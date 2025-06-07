Milwaukee man watched creepy Netflix episode on first date, then killed teen the same way

A Wisconsin man was found guilty on Saturday of killing and dismembering the body of a 19-year-old student on their first date after the two watched a Netflix documentary with an eerily similar theme. Maxwell Anderson sat stone-faced as the judge read the guilty verdicts.(AP)

34-year-old Maxwell Anderson killed Sade Carleena Robinson, a criminal justice student, in April 2024 murder after the two met for dinner. They went out to a restaurant and bar before Anderson invited her back to his Milwaukee home. This was the last time she was seen alive.

The next day, she did not show up to work at a local pizzeria and was reported missing. The police checked her home and found no trace of her.

Police found a leg that matched her DNA, along with other body parts like a foot and human flesh scattered throughout the city.

Photos show grisly crime

Prosecutors showed bloodied photos recovered from Anderson’s phone to prove he was the killer. The images, initially deleted by Anderson, showed him holding one of Robinson's chopped-off breasts. Describing it as “his trophy”, juror Melissa Blascoe told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the pictures will be in her mind "for quite some time.”

The jury was also told that Anderson turned on a Netflix animated series named “Love, Death & Robots" the night he brought Robinson home. One of the episodes in the series showed a dismembered corpse, which was discovered on the beach.

Police also discovered a “sex dungeon” in Anderson’s home with "a sex sling, restraints and handcuffs." The photos found on the phone physically affected people in the courtroom, some of whom were shaking and crying, Blascoe added.

Anderson is believed to have spent months planning the murder, even preparing a space lined with plastic sheeting.

Dismembered body near lake

According to Associated Press, surveillance video shows Anderson driving Robinson's car to a county park near Lake Michigan. It is here that he cut her body into pieces, prosecutors argued, before setting her car on fire and taking a bus back to his apartment.

The 15-member jury took 45 minutes to reach a guilty verdict. Anderson has been found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and arson. No motive behind the killing has been revealed yet. Anderson faces a mandatory life sentence on August 15.