Mimicry artist recreates Alia Bhatt's 'pathological liar' sequence from Filmfare. Watch

When it comes to people who do Alia Bhatt's mimicry, Chandni, a mimicry artist, undoubtedly tops the list with her spot-on impressions of the actor. The artist frequently uploads videos of herself mimicking Alia Bhatt and enjoys a high level of virality on Instagram. She has now posted yet another video mimicking the star. And this time, she can be seen enacting Alia's famous 'pathological liar' sequence from the actor's Filmfare interview.

"I am a Born Pathological liar," read the caption posted along with the video. The text overlay on the video reads, "Please recreate Alia Bhatt's 'Abke Baras' story." This video shows Chandni re-enacting a particular segment from Alia Bhatt's 2019 Filmfare interview with Jitesh Pillaai. In the interview, Jitesh asks Alia about the 'abke baras and frogs' connection. Alia then narrates the whole story and shares that she is a 'pathological liar'.

Watch the video shared by Chandni right here:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has raked up more than 2.1 lakh views, and the numbers are swiftly going up. It also raked up several comments from netizens and verified handles.

"Hahahaha! Deadly," posted an individual. "Oh my gooooodnessssssssss," commented another. "The flaring nostrils get me each time," shared a third. "At times I thought , do Alia imitates her," joked a fourth. "Omg! That's so smoothly done," expressed a fifth. "Gurll you nailed it," wrote a sixth with a heart emoticon.

