Mind game challenge: Can you count every square in this image to earn the puzzle master title?

Brain teasers have long been a source of fascination for puzzle enthusiasts, offering a perfect blend of fun and mental stimulation. These intriguing visual riddles challenge logic, perception, and pattern recognition — often leaving viewers second-guessing their answers. And now, a new visual challenge making the rounds on Facebook has left the internet confused. A brain teaser challenged users to count squares in an image.(Facebook/Arshdeep Soni)

The puzzle, shared by a Facebook user named Arshdeep Soni, presents a deceptively simple image asking viewers to count the number of squares. At first glance, it looks like a set of four overlapping squares, but the real challenge lies in identifying all the possible squares formed by intersections and overlaps — including smaller hidden ones nested within the larger design.

The text overlaid on the image reads: “Nobody can correctly count the number of squares in this image.” That bold claim seems to have struck a chord online, with thousands jumping in to test their visual acuity.

Check out the puzzle here:

Social media reacts

Since being posted, the puzzle has racked up over 1.7K comments, as users poured in with wildly varying answers. The debate in the comment section ranges from confident guesses to humorous confusion, as people try to outwit both each other and the image.

One user confidently wrote, “It’s 16 if you count all the small ones and big ones together.” Another, clearly baffled, said, “No matter how many times I count, I end up with a different number.”

A few were certain they’d cracked the code — “There are 30. You just have to look at the overlapping ones carefully,” said one. Meanwhile, someone else dismissed the whole thing as a trick, commenting, “It’s a distraction. It’s not about counting, it’s about patience.”

Adding to the banter, a viewer joked, “I was just trying to relax before bed. Now I’ll be up all night counting squares.” Others expressed their amusement at the chaos, with one saying, “This is why I hated geometry in school!”

With such a wide range of answers — from as low as 8 to over 40 — it seems the puzzle has done exactly what it set out to do: get people thinking, arguing, and counting… again and again.

So, how many squares can you find? Be warned — it’s trickier than it looks.