Mind trick test: Only a sharp-minded genius can solve this tricky maths puzzle without a calculator

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 09:28 PM IST

A tricky brain teaser shared on X left users puzzled with its strange maths logic.

Brain teasers are more than just a source of entertainment—they're a smart way to challenge how we think. These clever puzzles don’t rely on basic knowledge alone; they require creativity, logical reasoning, and sometimes a bit of out-of-the-box thinking. Whether it’s solving riddles or spotting hidden patterns that defy traditional maths, brain teasers are a fun and engaging way to keep your mind sharp and active.

A brain teaser shared on X left many confused.(X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)
If you enjoy mind-bending challenges, there's an intriguing new puzzle waiting for you to solve.

The puzzle

A brain teaser recently posted on X by a puzzle account, Brainy Bits Hub, has left many users scratching their heads. The post reads:

"10 + 5 = 35, 20 + 4 = 36, 30 + 3 = 39, 40 + 2 = ??"

Check out the puzzle here:

 

At first glance, the equations look mathematically incorrect—but that’s the point. These aren’t typical arithmetic problems. They’re designed to make you think differently, looking beyond basic operations to identify hidden patterns or logic. The final line, "40 + 2 = ??", has prompted many guesses from users trying to decipher the rule behind the sequence.

Another riddle

This isn’t the first time a teaser like this has captured the internet’s attention. Earlier, a user named Ganesh UOR posted a different kind of challenge on X, which read:

“Brain test: Divide 90 by half and then add 25. Only genius will answer.”

The internet’s puzzle obsession

It’s clear that the internet never gets tired of brain teasers. Users across social media platforms eagerly engage with them—commenting, sharing, tagging friends, and debating possible answers. These little riddles may appear simple at first glance, but their unexpected twists often deliver a satisfying “a-ha!” moment or a humbling reminder of how easily we overlook basic logic.

So, have you cracked it yet? If not, don’t worry. Sometimes the joy is just in the thinking.

