Minnie Mouse dressed in a Lehenga and dancing to Tum Tum goes viral. Watch

The Internet is an entertaining place. We scroll for hours on social media and watch video after video. Among these clips, several things may baffle us. Just like this video of a woman donning a heavy lehenga with a mini mouse costume.

The video was shared by Instagram page @imjustbesti and originally uploaded on TikTok by @saicreativecreations. The video begins to show a woman wearing a lehenga and mini mouse costume head, gloves, and shoes. She can be seen entering a hall and dancing to the viral Tamil song Tum Tum. Many people behind her are walking with placards in their hands.

Take a look at the clip here:

This video was shared four days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed by more than three lakh people. The clip also has close to 10,000 likes and several comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual in the Instagram comments section posted, "Mickey better be wearing his best sherwani." Another person added, "Minnie Mouse has turned into Minakshi mouse." "Looks more like Meena Mausi than Minnie Mouse," said a third.

An Instagram user even expressed, "I love Minnie. All these wedding entrances these days are new traditions, so why can't she be her Minnie from Disney on her own entrance, I mean nowadays it's about what the bride and groom what even if traditions are thrown out the window. All the best, Minnie."