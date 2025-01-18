Miscreants in Agra try to snatch woman’s purse in broad daylight; CCTV captures the attempt

In a daring daylight attempt, miscreants tried to snatch a woman's purse in Agra, but the incident ended with a public outcry as the woman’s quick reflexes and tight grip on the purse foiled their plans. The entire episode, captured on CCTV, has been widely shared on social media, sparking outrage. The incident took place in Agra.(X/@Gharkakalesh )

The incident unfolded when a woman was walking on a street in Agra. In the CCTV footage, a motorcycle with two riders can be seen approaching the woman from behind. The pillion rider attempted to snatch the woman’s purse. However, despite the forceful attempt, the woman held onto the bag tightly, refusing to let go. The thief’s efforts to wrench the purse away from the woman were unsuccessful, and in the struggle, she fell to the ground. As the thief got off the motorcycle to try and steal the purse, the woman’s firm grip prevented him from succeeding.

While the video has been widely circulated, the exact date and location of the incident have not been independently verified by Ht.com.

Take a look at the video:

In another shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, a security guard was dragged on the bonnet of a car on the Moradabad-Agra highway in Uttar Pradesh after he confronted his wife and her boyfriend. The incident happened on Wednesday evening.

Mohd Samir, 31, who works as a security guard, spotted his wife Noor Afsha, 29, with her alleged lover Nazrul Hasan, 32, and went to confront them. However, in a bid to run Samir over with his car, Hasan sped the vehicle. Fortunately, Samir managed to cling to the bonnet of the car while it was running at a speed of 80-90 kmph on the highway, The Times of India reported.