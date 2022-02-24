Missing stray dog gets grand welcome on return to Mumbai society in viral video

People who live in a society often end up forming a special bond with the stray animals that live close to them. These stray cats or dogs often depend on the people in the society or colony in order to be able to get their food. Or maybe even some sweet pets and cuddles while they are on their way out or in. As a result of one such bond, a video has recently gone viral on Instagram where a stray dog can be seen receiving a grand welcome back to the Mumbai society where it lives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This viral video opens to show how a dog named Whisky returns to the Mumbai society it lives in, after it went missing for quite some time. In the caption of the video, it is clarified that the dog went missing on February 8 and was finally found on February 15. The welcome of this adorable stray dog had to be grand as its sweet bond with all the members of this society is simply inexplicable.

The caption of this dog video that was shared by the Instagram page Street Dogs of Bombay, is quite detailed. A part of it reads, “The boys of Naigaon (Dadar) didn't lose hope and were finding him day and night. 'FINDING WHISKEY' campaign was running through social media and it helped us to find him more easily. The society people were sad, some of them left eating food because of the attachment they had with Whiskey, sleepless nights. And then when they came to hear that Whiskey was found that's how he was welcomed back.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the adorable video right here:

This video was shared on Instagram a bit more than five days ago and has gone viral enough to garner more than two lakh views on it. It has also received various comments from people who were applauding this moment of a celebratory bond between the stray doggo and the humans of this Mumbai society.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“What a lovely gesture,” commented an Instagram user. “This made me cry,” posted another individual. “Heartwarming,” posted a third. “I wish such people were everywhere,” commented a fourth.

What is even more interesting to notice is that this dog also has its own Instagram page that is dedicated to it. On it, one can see this dog’s cute, everyday adventures just like in this video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on this viral dog video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON