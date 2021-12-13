Mom records son's cute reaction everyday as she picks him up from daycare. Watch

Nothing in this world is more pure than the love between a child and a loving parent. There are various videos all over the Internet, that show this bond of pure love just like this viral video. The video is a compilation of five years' worth of footage shared by a mom. It shows how her son’s joyful reactions remained the same when she picked him up from daycare.

Reposted by the Instagram page Pubity, this video was originally posted to Instagram and Twitter by the mom as part of celebrating her son’s fifth birthday. This adorable compilation of baby videos shows him grow up to be five.

“The way he ages in such a short period of time,” reads the caption to this recently shared Instagram post, followed by crying emojis. The video shows the little boy's adorable reaction when his mom comes to pick him up after he spends some time at daycare. He squeals with joy and jumps, sometimes he forgets how to walk and falls down. On other occasions, he just leaves the toys he was playing with and simply runs towards her.

Watch it here:

Since being shared around three days ago, this video has garnered more than one million likes and several reactions from people who couldn't stop talking about how adorable the bond between the mom and her son is.

“When he fell on the ground,” pointed out an Instagram user. “Made my day,” posted another. “And my heart has melted,” confessed a third. “Getting emotional watching this random kid grow up,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

