Mom's sarcastic reply to daughter asking for her dupatta has netizens in splits

The video shows a funny interaction between a mom and daughter when the latter asked for a dupatta.
This mom has a sarcastic reply to her daughter who wanted her dupatta. (instagram/@rosettebyyashna)
Updated on Dec 01, 2021 04:53 PM IST

Have you ever thought that you would be able to pull off some kind of look that despite being stylish is not appropriate for winters? And the realision that it's not gonna work, came soon after stepping out? In that situation, did you ever ask for somebody else’s jacket, dupatta or stole to keep yourself warm? This video shows exactly that kind of a moment but with a quintessentially sarcastic quip from a mother.

The video was posted on Instagram by a makeup artist named Yashna Handa. In it, she could be seen sitting with her mother at a public place where it was colder than what she’d imagined.

In the video, it is visible that she has wrapped herself with her mother’s yellow dupatta or chunni to keep herself warm. While she is at it, her mom shares a funny reaction. “Tu babe bann ke aayi or chunni tenu bebe ki chahiye," she says laughing. This loosely translates to “You came all dressed up, but now you want your mom’s dupatta.”

“Babeness sab nikal jati hai jab thand lagti hai,” read the caption of the post. Watch the funny viral video right here:

Since being posted on November 6, this video has gone massively viral with many netizens being able to relate to the situation. It has, so far, garnered 1.9 million views and several reactions with the numbers going up every passing second.

“Now this is what we call savage. Is she mama Bing?” asked an amused individual, referring to the character Chandler Bing from the series Friends. “Bebe on point,” posted another. “Sahi hai,” wrote a third. “I have seen this reel like a hundred times,” confessed a fourth. 

What did you think of this mom’s savage reply?

