Monkey steals apple from a bag and runs away with it. Watch viral video

Monkeys are cute and, of course, hilarious creatures. And watching their antics either at the zoo or elsewhere often leave us chuckling for quite some time. Just like this video shared online that captures a monkey's funny antics. The hilarious video is a sure-shot mood booster and will bring a broad smile to your face.

The video is gaining much traction on social media after being shared on Instagram by a page called Waow Africa. "What is on the bag? Let me see..!" read the caption of the video shared online with several hashtags, including #naturelover and #adventuretime. The clip shows the monkey unzipping the first pocket of the bag and searching for something inside it. As it turns out to be empty, it opens another zip and takes out an apple. Not just this, it ran away with the fruit while its companion looked at it curiously.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared three days ago on Instagram, and it has since received over 1.2 lakh views. It also gained more than 7,000 likes and over a hundred comments.

"That's my breakfast sorted," commented an Instagram user with laughing emoticons. "Such naughty, mischievous little tykes," posted another. "Who else laughed on the laughter?" questioned a third. "Handsome little thief stole my heart as well," expressed a fourth.