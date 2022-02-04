Multitasking momma cat pets kitten while staring outside window. Watch

If you’re someone who needs their share of a tiny dose of cuteness, here’s something that could help. This video shared on Reddit shows the most adorable moment between two cats - a momma cat and her tiny little kitten. The video has delighted many on the platform and it will likely bring you joy as well. The clip may even remind you of a scene from your own childhood.

The video shows the mamma cat showing her awesome multitasking skills. It is seen staring out of the window, as if it were keeping a lookout for someone, while also paying attention to her kitten. She does this by petting the kitten with one paw in the sweetest way possible.

In fact, the cat is so engrossed in both her activities, she gets rather irked when her human tries to pet her. Well, you can’t disturb a mom on duty, can you?

Watch the hilarious yet delightful scene unfold in the video below:

Shared some 17 hours ago, the video has collected over 8,500 upvotes - and counting. It has also received a bunch of comments from netizens.

“Having a family won’t take her away from her birdwatching hobby,” posted an individual. “I have never seen a cat pet another cat. Thank you so much for sharing this,” reacted another. “Hush, baby. Mommy’s watching her stories’,” commented a third imagining the older cat’s thoughts.

A Reddit user related the video to a typical work from home scenario. “WFH life basically... Trying to attend a meeting while making sure the kid stays asleep so you can pay attention,” they posted.

What do you think about this video and the two cats featured in it?