trending

Mumbai Police bids goodbye to K9 squad member Simba with three gun salute. Watch

Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share the video that shows them bidding goodbye to a member of their K9 squad named Simba with three gun salute.
The image, taken from the video shared by Mumbai Police, shows the cops giving a three gun salute to a K9 squad membver named Simba.(Instagram/.@mumbaipolice)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 11:41 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Mumbai Police usually posts advisories on different subjects with a touch of creativity and wittiness. Their recent post, however, is completely different and it has now left people emotional. The post shows a group of police officers saying goodbye to K9 squad member Simba with a three gun salute. There is a chance that the video will leave you teary-eyed too.

“A Three Gun Salute For Our Best! Rest in peace Simba. You were the best companion and protector we could ever ask for,” they wrote and shared a video on Instagram. They also shared the same post on their official Twitter handle. The video opens to show a few policemen standing with their guns saying goodbye to the canine.

Take a look at the post:

RELATED STORIES

Since being posted about 14 hours ago, the share has gathered various comments. “God bless his soul. Fly free, Simba,” wrote an Instagram user. “Rest well Simba, see you on the other side. Nothing but respect to you, my friend,” posted another. “RIP, champ!” expressed a third.

People on Twitter too expressed similar reactions. “Salute, Rest in peace Simba,” tweeted an individual. “Respect,” posted another. A few also simply wrote “RIP” to showcase their reactions.

