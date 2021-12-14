Mumbai Police posts video of policeman helping differently abled man cross road

Mumbai Police often takes to Instagram to post videos or images that remind people about different safety rules and guidelines. At times, they also share posts aimed at spreading awareness among people. Recently, the department, however, stepped aside from their usual shares and posted something different. They posted a video showcasing a policeman helping a differently abled man cross a road.

“Our #MrMumbaiPolice, winning hearts across the 'universe'! HC Rajendra Sonawane spotted at CSMT road doing what we do best - lending a helping hand to those in need!” they wrote and also added the hashtag #MumbaiPoliceForAll.

The video opens to show a busy road in Mumbai. Within moments, the clip shows a policeman holding the hand of a differently abled man and helping him to cross the road. At one point in the clip, the person recording the video is also heard saying “Hat’s off.”

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about 17 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered tons of appreciative comments.

“Mumbai Police at its best!!!!” wrote an Instagram user. “Humbling to see this. Hats off to our Mumbai Police,” posted another. “Awwwww thats so nice of him,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?