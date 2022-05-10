Mumbai Police’s Khaki Studio wins hearts with song’s rendition from An Evening in Paris

Mumbai Police band Khaki Studio has created their own place in the hearts of netizens with their beautiful renditions of various famous songs. Accompanied by numerous instruments, the band members, a group of policemen, create wonderful music in every clip. Their videos often end up gaining praise from people. Just like all the appreciative comments this video is receiving that shows the band skillfully performing a rendition of a song from the 1967 film An Evening in Paris.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Aisa Mauka Phir Kaha Milega! #KhakiStudios presents to you a melody to make your evenings (and mornings) pleasant!” the department wrote and posted the video. The wonderful clip shows the band giving an amazing performance using various instruments like Saxophone, horn, keyboard, trumpet, and many more.

The romantic film An Evening in Paris stars Shammi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore. The song Aji, Aisa Mauka Phir Kahan Milega that the Khaki Studio performed was originally sung by Mohammed Rafi.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the video has gathered nearly 2,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. Many reacted by sharing how much they love watching the performances of the band.

“Love it, great superb,” wrote a YouTube user. “Amazing, posted another. “Very good,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?