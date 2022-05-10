Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Mumbai Police’s Khaki Studio wins hearts with song’s rendition from An Evening in Paris
trending

Mumbai Police’s Khaki Studio wins hearts with song’s rendition from An Evening in Paris

The video of Khaki Studio playing a rendition of a song from the film An Evening in Paris was shared on Mumbai Police's official YouTube channel.
The image taken from the video shared by Mumbai Police on YouTube shows their band Khaki Studio.(YouTube/@Mumbai Police)
Updated on May 10, 2022 11:24 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Mumbai Police band Khaki Studio has created their own place in the hearts of netizens with their beautiful renditions of various famous songs. Accompanied by numerous instruments, the band members, a group of policemen, create wonderful music in every clip. Their videos often end up gaining praise from people. Just like all the appreciative comments this video is receiving that shows the band skillfully performing a rendition of a song from the 1967 film An Evening in Paris.

“Aisa Mauka Phir Kaha Milega! #KhakiStudios presents to you a melody to make your evenings (and mornings) pleasant!” the department wrote and posted the video. The wonderful clip shows the band giving an amazing performance using various instruments like Saxophone, horn, keyboard, trumpet, and many more.

The romantic film An Evening in Paris stars Shammi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore. The song Aji, Aisa Mauka Phir Kahan Milega that the Khaki Studio performed was originally sung by Mohammed Rafi.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the video has gathered nearly 2,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. Many reacted by sharing how much they love watching the performances of the band.

“Love it, great superb,” wrote a YouTube user. “Amazing, posted another. “Very good,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai police viral video instagram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP