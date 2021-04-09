Mumbai Police’s pronunciation post comes with a mask-related twist. Seen it yet?

Mumbai Police has a strong social media presence which they regularly use to put forth important advisory messages. From posts about the ways to avoid cyber-crimes to the various precautions necessary amid the ongoing pandemic, they share varied posts. And, most of the posts come with a touch of humour. Case in point, their latest mask-related post which not only puts forth an important message but may also make you chuckle.

In the post, the department shared four pictures. Three of the pictures depict the correct pronunciations for certain words. The last one, however, presents a mask-related twist.

"Simple to pronounce, even simpler a task to be done!" reads a part of the caption shared by Mumbai Police along with the pictures.

We won’t give away much, so take a look at the share:

Since being posted less than an hour ago, the shared has gathered over 2,100 likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Gully cricket ‘No’, IPL at home ‘Yes’,” wrote an Instagram user. “Someone give a raise to the social media team!” shared another. “Wow,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Mumbai Police?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON