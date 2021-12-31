Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai Police's video gives a glimpse into their 'fond memories' of 2021. Watch
Mumbai Police’s video gives a glimpse into their ‘fond memories’ of 2021. Watch

The video shared by Mumbai Police about 2021 showcased some of the posts that they shared on social media.
Mumbai Police's video about 2021 left people with a smile.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
Published on Dec 31, 2021
By Trisha Sengupta

Today is the last day of 2021. As people are waiting to welcome 2022, many are also looking back at the various memories of the ongoing year and sharing about the same on different social media platforms. Mumbai Police joined in on the trend too with an interesting video. They shared a video about their fond memories of the year.

“A quick recap of our fond memories of 2021 before we enter 2022 to make some new ones together,” they wrote while sharing the video.

The video opens to show a text that reads, “A glimpse into the year that was…” The clip then goes on the show the various posts that they shared this year.

We won't give away everything, so take a look at the video shared by Mumbai Police:

The video has been posted about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 5,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Niceee boiii,” wrote an Instagram user. “Mumbai Police socials is lit,” expressed another. Many also posted heart or fire emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Mumbai Police?

mumbai police instagram
