Mumbai Police shares advisory with Encanto’s We Don't Talk About Bruno twist

The song We Don't Talk About Bruno from the animated movie Encanto has gained crazy popularity since its release. The Internet is also filled with various posts related to the song. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and it is a share by Mumbai Police. Taking inspiration from the hit number they have now posted an OTP-related advisory.

“'Visionaries' don't disclose their OTP's no, no, no!’ they wrote and shared an image. The picture has a text written on it. “We don’t talk about OTP no, no no no…,” they wrote.

Take a look at the post shared by Mumbai Police:

The post has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 3,700 likes and the numbers are only increasing.

This is, however, not the only Encanto-related post that the department posted. A few days ago they shared a post by taking a cue from the future-predicting scene by Bruno. This is what they shared:

What are your thoughts on the posts?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON