Mumbai Police takes ‘help’ of 3 Idiot’s Viru Sahastrabudhhe in latest advisory

Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share their advisory with 3 Idiot’s Viru Sahastrabudhhe twist.
The image showcasing 3 Idiot’s Viru Sahastrabudhhe was posted by Mumbai Police.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 11:28 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Mumbai Police, every now and then, takes to Instagram to share various posts that remind people about the safety rules one should follow amid the ongoing pandemic. Those posts often leave people intrigued because of their creativity. Case in point, their latest vaccination-related share that has a 3 Idiot twist too.

“Virus took years of training to write with 2 hands. You need only few months to get fully vaccinated,” Mumbai Police wrote. They also shared the same thing in Marathi. The department further added two hastags - #WinOverVirus and #GetVaccinatedNow. The post is complete with an image showcasing 3 Idiot’s Viru Sahastrabudhhe.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared about one hour ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 4,300 likes and counting. The share has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“Iconic meme on legendary role,” wrote an Instagram user. “Nice,” posted another.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Mumbai Police?

