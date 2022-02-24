Mumbai Police thinks Worcestershire sauce is an ‘ideal password’. Here’s why

Has it ever happened to you that you know how a word sounds but when you try to pronounce it, you have to pause and think the way to correctly do so? Well, then you are not along. There are many who, at times, come across words that are hard to say. Highlighting that, Mumbai Police has now shared a very important advisory. There is a chance that their post will make you nod in agreement – and leave you chuckling too.

Taking to Instagram, the department shared a video. It shows a bottle moving with the words “Worcestershire sauce” written on it. The words “Ideal password” are also written beside the image of the bottle. What is even more hilarious is a person trying to pronounce the word written on the bottle.

The department also shared a descriptive caption along with the clip. “If your passwords are any simpler than this, ‘it’s hard to say’ whether your accounts are safe,” they wrote. They concluded the post with two hashtags #CyberSafety and #KeepHardToSayPasswords.

Take a look at the post shared by Mumbai Police:

