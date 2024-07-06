Mumbai traffic restrictions for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding spark outrage

Mumbai Traffic Police has announced certain road closures and restrictions between July 12 to 15 to ensure smooth flow of traffic for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Several roads leading to the Jio World Convention Centre will have restricted access between 1 pm and midnight during those three days. The traffic curbs have sparked outrage online. Mumbai Traffic Police has announced some curbs around the time of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

“A private wedding is not a public event,” several social media users told Mumbai Traffic Police after it announced restrictions on the movement of traffic in certain areas of the city between July 12 and 15 - the dates when Anant Ambani will marry Radhika Merchant.

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. He will marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, on July 12 in Mumbai. The wedding is expected to be a very high-profile event, much like the two pre-wedding events that the Ambani family has already hosted in Jamnagar and on a luxury cruise across the Mediterranean.

The Ambani family also hosted a sangeet ceremony yesterday at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, which also restricted traffic in parts of the city.

Mumbai Traffic Police has announced no entry of vehicular traffic in several parts of the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), except for “event vehicles.” Alternative routes have been suggested to commuters who use those roads.

“Due to a public event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex on July 5th & from July 12th to 15th, 2024, the following traffic arrangements will be in place for the smooth flow of traffic,” Mumbai Traffic Police wrote while sharing the curbs on social media platform X.

“Not a public event”

Several X users in the comments section expressed their dissatisfaction with the traffic curbs. They said the decision would inconvenience the public for a private event. Reactions to the announced traffic restrictions were overwhelmingly negative.

“When did a personal event of an industrialist become a public event? Is every citizen of Mumbai invited to this or a select few? Instead of putting the general public at inconvenience the organisers should have been told to reschedule this to a latter part of the day, maybe towards the night,” one X user wrote.

“A wedding is by definition not a public event! Why are common Mumbaikars being harassed in one of our city's key corporate and business districts at the behest of a rich person's wedding?” Aditya Paul, joint secretary of the Aam Aadmi Party's Mumbai unit, asked.

“Give the details of this public event. We also want to buy tickets for entry into this public wedding,” one X user quipped.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations will have an extensive guest list. Bollywood A-listers and cricketers are, of course, expected to attend. The festivities will also be marked by the presence of several industrialists, businessmen and politicians.

Besides this, a significant number of staff members, event workers, decorators, stylists, caterers etc will also be at the venue. Media people and paparazzi are also expected to camp out in the vicinity to photograph the guests.