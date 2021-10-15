Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Musician’s happy reaction while playing tabla makes for a sweet video
trending

Musician’s happy reaction while playing tabla makes for a sweet video

There is a chance that the video will leave you grinning from ear to ear.
The image is taken from the video of the musician.(Jukin Media)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 07:06 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

The Internet is filled with videos that feature people showcasing their amazing skills. However, do you know what makes those videos even more entertaining to watch? It is when the people featured in the videos are seen enjoying what they are doing. Just like this video of a musician playing tabla. There is a possibility that the clip will make you grin from ear to ear.

The video opens to show the man sitting in front of two tabla set with headphones on. Within moments, he starts playing a wonderful rhythm. At one point in the video, he also stops to sprinkle a little bit of powder on his instrument to make it easier for him to keep playing. He then goes on playing while showcasing his incredible skills. What makes the whole scenario delightful, however, is how he smiles while playing.

What are your thoughts on the video?

