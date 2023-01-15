Home / Trending / Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along posts clip of artist making his portrait, says it’s a ‘timeless classic’

Published on Jan 15, 2023 07:12 PM IST

“Very lively art!” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to the video that captures an artist making a pencil portrait of Temjen Imna Along.

Graphite pencil portrait of Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along. (Twitter/@AlongImna)
ByArfa Javaid

In the digital and AI-generated art era, a pencil portrait artist has caught the attention of many, including Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, who shared his artwork on Twitter with a sweet caption. The video shows the artist making a detailed graphite pencil portrait of Temjen Imna Along. The minister loved the artist’s pencil portrait so much that he termed it a ‘timeless classic’.

(Also Read: Nagaland minister gives shoutout to artist who made his portrait on peepal leaf, changes Twitter DP)

“Awesome Art!! Black and white is a timeless classic. Keep up the soulful work. Feeling blessed and emotional,” wrote Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along while sharing a video on Twitter. He also tagged the artist, who goes by the handle @the_atractive_90s, on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on January 14, the tweet has raked up more than 22,700 views and close to 1000 likes. The share has also received numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Awesome,” posted an individual with heart emoticons. Another reacted to the video and shared, “Artist par excellence.” “Wow,” expressed a third. “Sir, artist ka naam bhi likh dijie (sir, please mention the name of the artist also),” wrote a fourth. A fifth commented, “Very lively art!”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

its viral viral video nagaland

Story Saved
