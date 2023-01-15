Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along posts clip of artist making his portrait, says it’s a ‘timeless classic’

In the digital and AI-generated art era, a pencil portrait artist has caught the attention of many, including Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, who shared his artwork on Twitter with a sweet caption. The video shows the artist making a detailed graphite pencil portrait of Temjen Imna Along. The minister loved the artist’s pencil portrait so much that he termed it a ‘timeless classic’.

“Awesome Art!! Black and white is a timeless classic. Keep up the soulful work. Feeling blessed and emotional,” wrote Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along while sharing a video on Twitter. He also tagged the artist, who goes by the handle @the_atractive_90s, on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Awesome Art!! @the_atractive_90s.

Black and white is a timeless classic.



Keep up the soulful work.

Feeling blessed and emotional. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PCKsy4Wsee — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) January 14, 2023

Since being shared on January 14, the tweet has raked up more than 22,700 views and close to 1000 likes. The share has also received numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Awesome,” posted an individual with heart emoticons. Another reacted to the video and shared, “Artist par excellence.” “Wow,” expressed a third. “Sir, artist ka naam bhi likh dijie (sir, please mention the name of the artist also),” wrote a fourth. A fifth commented, “Very lively art!”

