Nagaland minister wins hearts with his dance moves at CM Neiphiu Rio's daughter's wedding. Watch

trending
Published on Nov 14, 2022 04:06 PM IST

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along posted a video of himself dancing at Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio's daughter's wedding on Twitter.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along dances his heart out at CM Neiphiu Rio’s daughter’s wedding.(Twitter/Temjen Imna Along)
ByArfa Javaid

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along is quite popular among netizens for his pristine sense of humour, and his social media posts often end up creating chatter online. Just like his recent share on his official Twitter handle. The video shows him shaking a leg at the wedding ceremony of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's daughter, and as expected, it is winning hearts and drawing applause online.

"The body says what words cannot. I also shaked a leg in the marriage of the daughter of Hon'ble Chief Minister Mr. Neiphiu Rio ji," wrote Nagaland's Higher Education and Tribal Affairs Minister Temjen Imna Along. The video shows Temjen Imna Along, dressed in a kurta pyjama and sadri, dancing his heart out with other guests at the wedding.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared on Twitter a day ago and has since accumulated over 1.6 lakh views. It has also received more than 12,900 likes and several retweets.

"That's why you are a popular young leader of North East," commented a Twitter user. "Lots of love and respect from Bengal to you sir," posted another. "Great, next time pls try moonwalk," shared a third. "Imna Sir, You look so adorable.... Your dancing is winning so many hearts," wrote a fourth. "More than two steps are seen," joked a fourth with laughing emoticons.

Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
its viral viral video nagaland
