Nannies and friends look after baby elephant while mom rests. Watch

A video involving a baby elephant named Izzy has created a buzz online. The video shows the little one meeting other elephants and “greeting” them. There is a chance that the sweet video will leave you with a wide smile.

Sheldrick Trust posted the video on their official Instagram page. “Spend a minute meeting-and-greeting with baby Izzy! Izzy is one of the latest additions to our extended wild family. We met her fresh into the New Year: As has become a time-honoured tradition among our ex orphan mothers, Icholta promptly returned “home” after giving birth to Izzy, so she could introduce her newborn to the men who raised her. In this clip, Icholta is taking a well-deserved break — but as you can see, Izzy has no shortage of nannies and friends to look after her,” they wrote while sharing the video.

We won’t give away what the video shows, so take a look:

The video, since being posted three days ago, has gathered nearly 41,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received various comments from people. Some shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“Izzy is beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” posted another. “So sweet,” shared a third. “Just love how they come back to show off their babies. They remember their first home and the men who helped raise them,” commented a fourth. “Sooo precious, life of these young ones! All of these beautiful creatures are precious,” expressed a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did the clip make you smile?

