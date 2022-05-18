Nasa has a melodious treat for those who love everything space-related

The world that lies beyond out Blue Planet is filled with enigma and wonder. The different space agencies across the globe are also working towards unravelling some of its mysteries. Thanks to the social media presence of such organisations, people, especially those who love everything space-related, get a chance to marvel at the wonders of the universe. Case in point, this sonification video by Nasa that is nothing short of a melodious treat for a space enthusiasts.

This is, however, not the first sonification video that the space agency posted. Their Instagram page is filled with different clips that show how it is when the data collected from space is translated into sound.

This particular post by Nasa shows “one of the most active galaxies in our cosmic neighborhood, NGC 1569.”

“This starburst galaxy creates stars at a rate 100 times faster than in our own galaxy, the Milky Way!” Nasa wrote in the caption while explaining more about the galaxy the sonification video showcases. In the next few lines, they added some more information.

“Scientists represented information in this Hubble image with sound to create a beautiful sonification with a bottom to top scan. Brighter light is higher pitched and louder. The three color channels used to process this image are each given their own pitch range, with red representing lower pitches, green in medium pitches, and blue in high pitches,” they explained.

Take a look at the video:

