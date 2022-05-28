Nasa shares InSight Mars Lander’s ‘final selfie’. Post goes viral

Nasa’s InSight Mars lander since its arrival on the Red Planet in 2018 has relayed back invaluable information about our enigmatic neighbouring planet. From time to time, the space agency has also shared about this lander on their social media profiles. Recently, they shared another post and it shows InSight Mars Lander’s “final selfie.”

Nasa also posted a descriptive caption along with the share. “Dust in the wind. Swipe to see what 1,211 Martian days, or sols, of exposure to the elements of Mars, looks like,” they wrote as the opening lines of the post and also shared two images. One of the pictures is when the lander started its journey and the other one shows its current state.

“Our InSight Mars lander took its final selfie on April 24, 2022. Covered in a layer of dust, the second image displays the lander after operating in a limited capacity unable to generate the power levels of yesteryear,” they added. In the next few lines, the space agency talked about the journey of the lander.

“The InSight Mars lander arrived on Mars on Nov. 26, 2018, powered by solar panels and equipped with instruments designed to measure Mars’ interior. The lander recorded invaluable weather data and studies of the remnants of Mars’ ancient magnetic field, as well as analysis of quakes that allowed scientists to measure the depth and composition of Mars’ crust, mantle, and core,” they shared.

“Since achieving its mission goals in its first Martian year (two Earth years) InSight has operated in an extended mission phase. However, as dust continues to accumulate on its panels less and less power is available. To continue its operation, power must be prioritized for the lander's seismometer, the instrument which measures marsquakes. At the current rate, InSight is expected to continue limited operation until about December when it will send its final signal home,” they also explained.

Since being shared about 12 hours ago, the post has received more than 2.7 lakh likes. The post has also been re-shared on other social media platforms. People couldn’t stop sharing various comments while reacting to the post. A few also asked questions and received replies from the space agency.

“What is the cause of the strong dust storm on Mars?” shared an Instagram user. To which, Nasa replied, “As sunlight hits Mars, it warms the air closest to the surface, leaving the upper air cooler. Like thunderstorms on Earth, the warm and cool air together become unstable, with warm air rising up and taking dust with it. Rising plumes of warm air create everything from small dust devils, similar to those that form in deserts on Earth, to larger continent-sized storms.”

“Wow, it looks strange but awesome,” posted another. “Wow,” commented another. “Who takes these photos since the rover is already on the ground,” asked a fourth. “The images are actually selfies taken by InSight itself using a camera mounted on the end of the landers robotic arm,” answered Nasa.

“Send Ingenuity, so that he can blast all this dust off!!” suggested an individual mentioning the small robotic helicopter that is operating on Mars along with the Perseverance rover. Nasa shared an answer and explained why that won’t be possible. “Sadly, that’d be too risky and even then the Mars Ingenuity helicopter is roughly 2,145 miles (3,452 km) away,” they wrote.

One person asked about the black patches seen on the images. “How come the picture has blacked out bits?” they asked. To which, Nasa wrote, “the “selfie” is actually a few images taken by its robotic arm, stitched together. The “blacked out bits” are just the areas of the image that were never in any single one picture when they were all merged together.”



