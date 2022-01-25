Nasa visualisation shows remnants of star that exploded thousands of years ago

Do you regular follow the social media handles managed by Nasa? Then there is a chance you are aware of the various interesting and educational content that they often share. Those posts also include visualisation videos. Just like their latest share where they posted about the Veil Nebula. Chances are, the post will leave you in awe.

“Buckle up! Take a trip through this Hubble visualization of the Veil Nebula. This shows the remnants of a star that exploded many thousands of years ago! The whole nebula stretches about 110 light-years across, though this view shows only a small fraction. The Veil Nebula resides around 2,100 light-years away from us, in the constellation Cygnus (the Swan),” they wrote while posting the video.

Take a look at the incredible video that may make your jaw drop in wonder:

The video has been posted three days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.3 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. The post has also accumulated several heart emoticons.

“Wooow, amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “It’s beautiful,” shared another. “Amazing and so beautiful,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Nasa?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON