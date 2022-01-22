Nasa’s intriguing post on solar flares leaves people amazed

Nasa often takes to Instagram to share intriguing posts. In their latest share they shared about the Sun and solar flare. The interesting post has now captured people’s attention. There is a chance that it will wow you too.

“The Sun emitted a mid-level solar flare this morning, peaking at around 1:01 am EST (06:01 UTC). Our Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), which observes the sun constantly, captured these images of the event. Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy. They usually take place in active regions, which are areas on the Sun marked by the strong presence of magnetic fields. As these magnetic fields evolve, they can reach a point of instability and release energy in many forms, including electromagnetic radiation, which is what is observed as solar flares. Flares and solar eruptions can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecrafts and astronauts,” they wrote.

“In true main character fashion, we treat the Sun as if our world revolves around it! SDO observes the Sun and our space environment constantly with a fleet of spacecraft that study everything from the Sun’s activity to the solar atmosphere, to the particles and magnetic fields in the space surrounding Earth,” they added.

Take a look at the amazing post shared by Nasa:

The post has been shared about one day ago. Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 9.4 lakh likes and counting. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“This is the best page I have ever followed,” wrote an Instagram user. “Star of the show,” expressed another. “Perfect,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Nasa?

