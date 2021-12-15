Nasa’s post about its probe ‘touching’ the Sun for the first time goes viral

In what could be called a historic milestone, Nasa shared how one of its probes has ‘touched’ the Sun for the first time in history. They took to Instagram to share a descriptive post about the incident.

“We've touched the Sun! For the first time in history, a spacecraft has entered the solar corona—the point in the Sun's atmosphere where its magnetism and gravity are strong enough to stop solar material from escaping. Our Parker Solar Probe, launched in 2018, first swooped through the Sun's corona for a short period earlier this year,” they wrote.

In the next few lines, they explained about the importance of the incident and how it will help scientists know more about the Sun. “Just as landing on the Moon allowed scientists to understand how it was formed, touching the very stuff the Sun is made of will help scientists uncover critical information about our closest star and its influence on the solar system. For example, Parker Solar Probe's journey through the corona is already helping astrophysicists understand the origins of unusual zig-zags found in the solar wind that flows past Earth and planets beyond. Parker has already made ten fly-bys of the Sun and will continue to swirl ever-closer as it collects data over the next four years,” they added.

Nasa concluded the post by mentioning that the image they shared was taken from Solar Dynamics Observatory in March 2012. It shows a giant eruption of solar material that exploded off of the surface on the Sun's right side.

In just nine hours, since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 8.7 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“This is so amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow that is quite an achievement! Well done and congrats NASA,” posted another. “OMG! This is so crazy,” expressed a third.

The space agency also took to YouTube to share a video describing about the incident in detail:

