Nashik eatery cooks jumbo roll that is over a foot long. Watch

The video of the jumbo roll, prepared by a Nashik eatery, which is over a foot long was posted on Instagram.
The image taken from the video shows a huge roll cooked by a Nashik eatery.(Instagram/@eatographers)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 01:08 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

‘Bahubali roll,’ this is what a huge egg roll that is over a foot long is being called. Prepared by an eatery in Nashik, a video of a man preparing the dish has now left people intrigued. There is a chance that the dish, which looks absolutely delicious to many, will have the same effect on you too.

Food bloggers Vivek and Ayesha posted the video on their official Instagram page. They also posted a descriptive caption along with the video. “1.5 Feet Jumbo Roll. Bahubali Roll of Nashik is absolutely delicious, and is made up of 6 eggs, chicken masala, chicken keema, veggies and flavourful sauces,” they wrote. They also added that the price of the dish is 300.

We won’t give away all the fun by explaining what the video shows, so take a look:

The video has been shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 4,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Wow!” wrote an Instagram user. “Totally worth,” posted another. “Cheese khana hain roll main,” asked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

