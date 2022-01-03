NBA player gifts his shoe to a young fan who then gets emotional. Watch

Youngsters who look up to sportspeople and would do anything to be in their company, let alone receive a gift from them, will thoroughly enjoy this video. Posted on Twitter by Clutch Fans, an established fan association of the Houston Rockets NBA team, the video is heartwarming to watch.

The video opens to show 19-year-old basketball player Jalen Green after a game as he was going back to the dressing room. He is seen taking his shoe off, the one he was wearing during the game, and giving it to an excited young fan in the stands.

Soon enough, the kid starts crying at this heartfelt gesture on Green’s part. The video was shared with a caption that reads, “Rockets rookie Jalen Green gifts his shoe to a young fan and his reaction is priceless. Classy move by @JalenGreen.”

Watch the video right here:

Rockets rookie Jalen Green gifts his shoe to a young fan and his reaction is priceless. Classy move by @JalenGreen. pic.twitter.com/5tm1H8R9FZ — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) January 1, 2022

Since being posted on Twitter on January 1, this video has raked in more than 2,500 likes and several positive comments. One shared a similar incident:

Same happened to my youngest boy 4 years ago with this guy. pic.twitter.com/lvf5DsDFNx — David Brooks (@dbrice96_) January 1, 2022

“And that young man now has a memory for life,” reads a comment. “That's lovely! At the end of the day the action on the court is secondary to the love you can give when you understand that every act of kindness you put forth will be remembered far longer than the W or L,” pointed out another Twitter user.

What are your thoughts on this sweet gesture?