Home / Trending / NBA player gifts his shoe to a young fan who then gets emotional. Watch
trending

NBA player gifts his shoe to a young fan who then gets emotional. Watch

This video posted on Twitter shows how NBA player Jalen Green gives his shoe to a young fan in the stands who gets emotional after receiving it.
Jalen Green, an NBA player, taking his shoe off before gifting it to a young fan in the stands.&nbsp;(instagram/@clutchfans)
Jalen Green, an NBA player, taking his shoe off before gifting it to a young fan in the stands. (instagram/@clutchfans)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 02:34 PM IST
Copy Link
BySohini Sengupta

Youngsters who look up to sportspeople and would do anything to be in their company, let alone receive a gift from them, will thoroughly enjoy this video. Posted on Twitter by Clutch Fans, an established fan association of the Houston Rockets NBA team, the video is heartwarming to watch.

The video opens to show 19-year-old basketball player Jalen Green after a game as he was going back to the dressing room. He is seen taking his shoe off, the one he was wearing during the game, and giving it to an excited young fan in the stands.

Soon enough, the kid starts crying at this heartfelt gesture on Green’s part. The video was shared with a caption that reads, “Rockets rookie Jalen Green gifts his shoe to a young fan and his reaction is priceless. Classy move by @JalenGreen.”

Watch the video right here:

Since being posted on Twitter on January 1, this video has raked in more than 2,500 likes and several positive comments. One shared a similar incident:

Since being posted on Twitter on January 1, this video has raked in more than 2,500 likes and several positive comments. One posted about a similar incident:|#+|

“And that young man now has a memory for life,” reads a comment. “That's lovely! At the end of the day the action on the court is secondary to the love you can give when you understand that every act of kindness you put forth will be remembered far longer than the W or L,” pointed out another Twitter user.

What are your thoughts on this sweet gesture?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nba twitter video twitter + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out