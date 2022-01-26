Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Neighbour’s cat joins woman doing exercise, copies her moves. Watch
trending

Neighbour’s cat joins woman doing exercise, copies her moves. Watch

The hilarious video of a cat copying a woman during exercise was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the video, shows the woman and the cat.(Screengrab)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 06:02 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Cat videos are often absolutely hilarious to watch. Just like this video that shows a cat joining a woman doing exercise. There is a possibility that the video will leave you laughing out loud.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video captured people’s attention after being posted on an Instagram page. “She caught on quick,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to shows a woman lying on top of an exercise mat. A cat is seen lying beside her too. Soon she starts moving her hands in a particular gesture and the feline starts doing the same with its paws.

Take a look at the laughter-inducing video:

RELATED STORIES

The clip has been shared about ten hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2,100 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Hysterical,” wrote an Instagram user. “My cat and my neighbor's pitbull. At this point the neighbor just tells people he's actually my dog but he stays with him at night because my dad's afraid of the dog,” posted another. “Lol,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
Republic Day 2022 LIVE
Horoscope Today
Happy Republic Day 2022
Omicron
Republic Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP