Neighbour’s cat joins woman doing exercise, copies her moves. Watch

Cat videos are often absolutely hilarious to watch. Just like this video that shows a cat joining a woman doing exercise. There is a possibility that the video will leave you laughing out loud.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video captured people’s attention after being posted on an Instagram page. “She caught on quick,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to shows a woman lying on top of an exercise mat. A cat is seen lying beside her too. Soon she starts moving her hands in a particular gesture and the feline starts doing the same with its paws.

Take a look at the laughter-inducing video:

The clip has been shared about ten hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2,100 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Hysterical,” wrote an Instagram user. “My cat and my neighbor's pitbull. At this point the neighbor just tells people he's actually my dog but he stays with him at night because my dad's afraid of the dog,” posted another. “Lol,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

