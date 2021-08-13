Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Netflix India uses ZNMD meme featuring Hrithik Roshan to share hilarious biryani-related post

“Imran aur Arjun phir dost ban sakte hai, lemon biryani and elaichi? Never,” reads the caption shared along with the ZNMD meme featuring Hrithik Roshan.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 11:29 AM IST
The post on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara scene featuring Hrithik Roshan by Netflix India has prompted people to share all sorts of reactions.(YouTube/@Excel Movies)

Biryani, for many, is much more than a food dish - it is an emotion. So, when it comes to the different ingredients of this dish, people tend to have very strong opinions about what goes in it and what absolutely shouldn’t. People who love biryani can also get extremely upset when a dish that they don’t think is biryani is called biryani . Highlighting these points, Netflix India has shared a hilarious meme featuring a dialogue by actor Hrithik Roshan from the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) but with a twist.

“Imran aur Arjun phir dost ban sakte hai, lekin biryani and elaichi? Never,” they wrote while sharing the meme. They cleverly used the scene from the film in which Arjun, played by Hrithik Roshan, calls out Imran, Farhan Akhtar’s character in the film, for getting involved with his girlfriend. In this meme, however, the issue is related to biryani.

Take a look at the post that may leave you giggling:

 

The post, since being shared some 16 hours ago, has gathered more than 88,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered tons of comments. While some agreed with the post, others shared different opinions.

“Pulav ko biryani bolna isn’t funny too,” joked an Instagram user. “This was needed,” shared another. “I read it in his voice with same feel, tone, and emotion. I’ve watched this movie way too many times now,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post by Netflix India?

