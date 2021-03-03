Home / Trending / Netizens are swooning over this Tom cat rug crafted by an artist from Florida
Netizens are swooning over this Tom cat rug crafted by an artist from Florida

People absolutely loved the idea and expressed their eagerness to buy the fun rug.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:16 PM IST
The image shows the Tom cat rug.(Twitter/@nellaf)

Do your happy childhood memories include watching the shenanigans of the notorious cat and mouse duo Tom and Jerry? Did you rush in front of the television set right after finishing your studies to watch little Jerry take an upper hand over Tom’s mischievous plans? If your answers to the above questions is yes, then you may just love this Florida based artist’s fun creation. Shared on the artist, named Nellaf’s Twitter handle, the creation is a depiction of the silly cat’s failed hunting accidents represented through a special rug.

The artist shared a tweet that comprises two photographs. One of them shows the cartoon scene in which Tom becomes complete flat, taking the shape of the stairs. The adjacent picture shows a rug made by the artist that sort of brings the scene to life.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on March 3, the post has garnered over 9.5 lakh likes and tons of comments from netizens. People absolutely loved the idea and expressed their eagerness to buy the fun rug. Many shared more ideas for rugs based on Tom’s other funny moments.

Would you buy this flat Tom rug?

