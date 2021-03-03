Netizens are swooning over this Tom cat rug crafted by an artist from Florida
Do your happy childhood memories include watching the shenanigans of the notorious cat and mouse duo Tom and Jerry? Did you rush in front of the television set right after finishing your studies to watch little Jerry take an upper hand over Tom’s mischievous plans? If your answers to the above questions is yes, then you may just love this Florida based artist’s fun creation. Shared on the artist, named Nellaf’s Twitter handle, the creation is a depiction of the silly cat’s failed hunting accidents represented through a special rug.
The artist shared a tweet that comprises two photographs. One of them shows the cartoon scene in which Tom becomes complete flat, taking the shape of the stairs. The adjacent picture shows a rug made by the artist that sort of brings the scene to life.
Take a look at the share:
Shared on March 3, the post has garnered over 9.5 lakh likes and tons of comments from netizens. People absolutely loved the idea and expressed their eagerness to buy the fun rug. Many shared more ideas for rugs based on Tom’s other funny moments.
Would you buy this flat Tom rug?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sameera Reddy hilariously describes boring Zoom calls with video of daughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ratan Tata shares tribute for Tata Group founder, post garners praise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya doppelganger: Exhilarated to be compared to ‘world’s most beautiful woman’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People in Sudan enjoy movies in drive-in cinema. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forest officials rescue 13-foot-long Burmese python near Siliguri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Wildlife Day 2021: PM Modi lauds rise in big cat population
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani’s hilarious caption for pic with pet dog leaves netizens in splits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cockatoo’s happy dance with human on country music is all you need to see today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ducks find ‘quack’ in icy lake to swim through. Video has an important message
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Her husband passed away unexpectedly, her student warmed her heart with this
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chrissy Teigen shares cute clip of son watching Tom and Jerry movie. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi tries hand at plucking tea leaves in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shashi Tharoor tweets this after video on speaking English like him goes viral
- The 35-seconds-long clip featuring Chaudhry himself shows three steps to speak fluent English like Shashi Tharoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Doggo displays perfect skills to become a spy in obstacle challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fossils of Titanosaur, oldest member of dinosaur group, unearthed in Argentina
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox