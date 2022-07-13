‘Never been prouder of her’: Khaled Hosseini's daughter comes out as transgender, he shares emotional note

In a recent Instagram post, celebrated author and proud father, Khaled Hosseini, made a happy revelation to his followers. He shared that his daughter has come out as transgender and also posted two photos of her - as an adult and as a toddler.

“Yesterday, my twenty-one-year-old daughter Haris came out to the world as transgender. I have known about Haris’ journey since last year and I’ve watched her navigate some very trying personal times. Transitioning is such a complicated undertaking—emotionally, physically, socially, and psychologically—but Haris has met each challenge with grace, patience, and wisdom," he wrote.

He continued, “As a father, I have never been prouder of her. I am delighted to now have not one but two beautiful daughters. Most of all, I am inspired by Haris’ fearlessness, and her courage to share with the world her true self. She has taught me and our family so much about bravery, about truth. About what it means to live authentically. I know this process was painful for her, fraught with grief and anxiety. She is sober to the cruelty trans people are subjected to daily. But she is strong and undaunted. I love my daughter. I will be by her side every step of the way, as will our family. We stand behind her. It’s a privilege to watch her enter the world as the beautiful, wise, and brilliant woman that she is. May God bless her.”

Take a look at the beautiful picture of Khaled Hosseini’s daughter right here:

This post has been shared a little more than seven hours ago and has already received almost 27,000 likes and a lot of supportive comments.

A remark on Instagram reads, "She’s so lucky to have such a wonderful father." "You’re amazing Mr. Hosseini. I’m so happy to know you love your daughter unconditionally!" another user adds. A third reply declares, "All the more reason to love Hosseini." This comment was accompanied by the emoji of a purple heart.

