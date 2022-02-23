‘Never thought we had such strong bond’: Brother gets emotional during sister’s vidai in Kerala

Siblings fight, tease, and even get angry at each other. However, that is not all that this relationship is about because beneath all the play fights, there is a special bond of love that the siblings share. This video, recently shared on Instagram, aptly shows that relationship and there’s a chance that it will melt your heart into a puddle. The clip shows a brother’s emotional reaction during his sister’s vidai.

The video was shared by Abhiram Ek on his Instagram page. The clip shows him with his elder sister Harsha Sasidharan K. It was captured on February 6, the day of Harsha’s wedding that took place in Kerala.

The video, set to the background score of Hanan Shaah’s Ranjha, shows the brother and sister embraced in a tight hug. From the body language of the brother, one can figure out that he is in tears over his sister leaving.

Abhiram, while talking to Hindustan Times, expressed the same. “It was that moment I realised I won’t be seeing her every day, she’s not just my sister anymore she’s also a wife of another person and all the memories started to appear as a flash in front of my eyes. I never thought we shared such a strong bond until that very moment,” he said.

Then he added that they used to fight as kids and now he wishes to have “one more fight with her”. “I remember we never got along during most of our childhood, we used to fight a lot with each about everything, I used to feel annoyed a lot but now when I think about it, I wish we could have had one more fight,” he added.

“I wish to say that may God bless her to infinity and more. Let her path be filled with joy and happiness. Your brother will be always here to support you through thick and thin,” he further expressed.

Take a look at the video that may leave you emotional:

The video, since being shared earlier this month, has gathered more than 4.4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many reacted to the video with heart emoticons.

“Yeah, we all know that feeling. It's like a part of our heart ripped from our body,” wrote an Instagram user. “And, it really hurts,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

