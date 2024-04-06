 ‘You’re making the ground shake’: Rare earthquake in New York interrupts UN briefing on Gaza | Trending - Hindustan Times
‘You’re making the ground shake’: Rare earthquake in New York interrupts UN briefing on Gaza

PTI |
Apr 06, 2024 09:06 AM IST

New York Earthquake: A video on YouTube shows a 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New York briefly interrupting a UN briefing on Gaza.

New York Earthquake: The UN Security Council was briefly interrupted after a rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit the New York on Friday morning. A video capturing the moment has gone viral on social media.

New York Earthquake: The image shows Janti Soeripto, President and CEO of the non-profit Save The Children, during a UN briefing on Gaza. (YouTube/@unitednations)
New York Earthquake: The image shows Janti Soeripto, President and CEO of the non-profit Save The Children, during a UN briefing on Gaza. (YouTube/@unitednations)

The UN meeting was discussing the situation in the Middle East and was briefly interrupted as diplomats in the room felt the quake’s tremors.

“BREAKING: “You’re making the ground shake!” UN Security Council hears as mid-morning #earthquake interrupts briefing on the situation in the Middle East,” UN News posted along with a small video where Janti Soeripto, President and CEO of non-profit ‘Save The Children’ was making a point about the sufferings of the women and children in Gaza.

Take a look at the video here:

The United States Geological Survey said the 4.8 magnitude hit seven kilometres north of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. Its impact was felt across New York City and other areas in the state.

The New York Police Department said there were no damages or injuries reported.

The New York City Fire Department said the quake hit about 10:30 a.m., with the department receiving reports of shaking buildings.

“We are responding to calls and evaluating structural stability,” the department said in a statement. “There are no major incidents at this time.”

"A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York," New York Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on X.

"My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day," she wrote.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is also being briefed on the situation. Deputy Mayor for communications in the Mayor’s Office Fabien Levy said that while there are no reports of “major impacts at this time, we’re still assessing the impact.”

People in the area took to social media platforms like X to report experiencing the tremors.

