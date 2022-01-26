New-born puppy hasn't opened its eyes yet but loves getting belly rubs. Watch

The videos that show new-born puppies and kittens are always a delightful watch. This video posted on Reddit, shows how a new-born pupper is already addicted to getting cuddles and belly rubs. This adorable puppy video is guaranteed to leave you with a smile and make you say ‘aww.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show a puppy lying on a surface and getting some belly rubs from a human who is also happening to be recording this video. As the puppy is way too tiny for the human to be using their whole hand to give it belly rubs, they only use their forefinger to do so. The most adorable part of the video are the tiny little kicks that the puppy involuntarily ends up doing.

It is evidently very happy and enjoys getting belly rubs, despite the fact that it is way too young to have even opened its eyes. “He hasn’t opened his eyes yet but he’s open for belly rubs,” reads the caption to this cute puppy video that was shared on the subReddit r/aww.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch it here:

After being posted around 11 hours ago, this video has received more than 21,000 upvotes. And the numbers only keep going up. It has also received several comments from people who love puppies and couldn't stop adoring this little cutie pie.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I had heard dogs do the kicker foot reflexively, like how humans kick forward if struck just below the knee at the doctor's office. I wasn’t sure about that but this really shows that it's true to see a puppy inherently doing it,” posted a Redditor. “What a wonderful way to start this life! Someone who loves you giving you tummy rubs! So precious,” posted another. “Awwww look at his little paws and feet!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this puppy video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON