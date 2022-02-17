'Ninja' cat's food grabbing skills may leave you in awe. Watch cute video

Cats are always known to have a mind of their own and get whatever they want whenever they want. This skill that they have can evidently be spotted in this video that was posted on Instagram on a page dedicated to a cat named Eva. There is a chance that this video might surprise you as the cat displays serious ninja-like techniques when it comes to grabbing its human’s food.

In its bio, the page dedicated to this cat reads, “I love to stand on my dad's shoulders like a parrot, stealing food from his fork.” And that is exactly what viewers can see the cat doing in this adorable video as well. The video opens to show how its human is sitting on the table and grabbing a bite to eat with the help of a knife and a fork.

This is exactly when the fur baby decides to display its ninja skills and uses a paw in order to make this food its own! The sharp movement and extremely quick action has left many netizens in awe of this tiny animal’s ninja skills. The cat then instantly proceeds to put the food in its own mouth. Its human can be seen smiling and quite surprised with this display of skills on part of his catto.

Watch the talented cat in action below:

This video was posted on Instagram a little more than two days ago. Since being posted, the video has received more than 1,500 likes. It has also received various comments from cat lovers on the app.

“She really said: Oui is that chicken? Well, now it's mine. Bye,” commented an Instagram user, followed by laughing face emojis. “That cat is fast,” pointed out another individual. “This is so good,'' posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this cat video? Don't you think it's equal parts adorable and hilarious?